Traynor Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,087 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period.

Shares of FBND traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.97. The company had a trading volume of 135,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,339. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.32. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.13 and a 1 year high of $54.33.

