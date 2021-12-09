Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,838 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,253 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 8,838 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 20.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.6% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 47.8% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,035 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.14.

Shares of BA traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $206.83. The stock had a trading volume of 79,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,395,095. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $188.00 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.80. The company has a market capitalization of $121.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

