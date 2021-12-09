Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 20,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 282,019 shares.The stock last traded at $9.93 and had previously closed at $9.92.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.94.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trebia Acquisition by 1.6% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 135,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trebia Acquisition by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trebia Acquisition by 1.3% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 190,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Trebia Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trebia Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

About Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB)

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

