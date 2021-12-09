Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 20,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 282,019 shares.The stock last traded at $9.93 and had previously closed at $9.92.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.94.
About Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB)
Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
