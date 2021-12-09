Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Given New GBX 282 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) had its target price upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 265 ($3.51) to GBX 282 ($3.74) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BBOX has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 250 ($3.32) price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.51) to GBX 260 ($3.45) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 265 ($3.51) price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.12) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 246 ($3.26).

BBOX opened at GBX 240 ($3.18) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 227.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 217.01. Tritax Big Box REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 152.60 ($2.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 288 ($3.82).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

