trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $103.06 Million

Equities analysts forecast that trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) will report $103.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for trivago’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $103.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $102.82 million. trivago posted sales of $38.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 167.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that trivago will report full-year sales of $423.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $418.46 million to $431.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $730.91 million, with estimates ranging from $610.42 million to $836.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

TRVG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on trivago in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.18.

TRVG stock opened at $2.29 on Thursday. trivago has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $5.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.33 and a beta of 1.77.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRVG. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the second quarter worth $35,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the second quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in trivago by 212.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in trivago in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 29.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

