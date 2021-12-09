TrueFi (TRU) Trading 28.7% Lower This Week

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. During the last week, TrueFi has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a market cap of $167.77 million and $12.31 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00043478 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007435 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.72 or 0.00219476 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrueFi

