Truist Cuts Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target to $46.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price lowered by Truist from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Stitch Fix from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.32.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.06. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.98 and a beta of 1.86. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $667,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $1,007,046.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,211 shares of company stock worth $8,889,394 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 92,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.