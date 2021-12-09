Truist Cuts Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target to $125.00

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Truist from $142.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.98% from the company’s current price. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their target price on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.22.

THO stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.32. The company had a trading volume of 25,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,620. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.04. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,204,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,131,000 after buying an additional 547,084 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,844,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,248,000 after purchasing an additional 232,375 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,257,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 200,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 41.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 530,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,152,000 after acquiring an additional 156,779 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

