Truist Financial Begins Coverage on W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB)

Investment analysts at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.41% from the stock’s current price.

WRB has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.38.

WRB opened at $79.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $61.49 and a 12 month high of $84.93.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 258.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 293,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,493,000 after purchasing an additional 211,788 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 450.8% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,867,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 15,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

