Truist Securiti Weighs in on Camden Property Trust’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Truist Securiti reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Camden Property Trust in a research note issued on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.36 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.51. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $6.96 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.94.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $173.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $173.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.79.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 278.99%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,190 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $317,519,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5,084.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,987,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,965 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,728,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,365,000 after purchasing an additional 855,067 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,802,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,122,000 after purchasing an additional 558,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

