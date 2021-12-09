Truist Securiti Weighs in on Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PDM)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) – Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a report released on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.94. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 2.83%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.47. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $20.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,123,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,578,000 after acquiring an additional 32,465 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 33.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 14.7% during the third quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 762,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 97,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

