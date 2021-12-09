Truist Securities Lowers Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target to $125.00

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $142.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.95% from the company’s previous close.

THO has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

Thor Industries stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.35. The company had a trading volume of 30,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.04 and its 200-day moving average is $113.29. Thor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,444,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 17.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 23.7% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 460,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,046,000 after purchasing an additional 88,214 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 35.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 16.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

