Truist Securities Lowers Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target to $125.00

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $142.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.95% from the company’s previous close.
THO has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.33.
Thor Industries stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.35. The company had a trading volume of 30,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.04 and its 200-day moving average is $113.29. Thor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,444,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 17.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 23.7% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 460,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,046,000 after purchasing an additional 88,214 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 35.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 16.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.
About Thor Industries
Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.
