Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 58.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 13.1% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.4% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.3% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

MSM opened at $82.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $77.47 and a one year high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The business had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.64 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 6.69%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.52%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSM. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

