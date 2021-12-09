Trust Co. of Vermont Grows Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.34.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $59.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.11 and a 200-day moving average of $81.28. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

