Trust Co. of Vermont Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,685 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,012 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,348,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 42,902.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,502,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,006 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,322.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,376,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,460 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $399.61 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $297.45 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $383.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.414 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.