Trust Co. of Vermont Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $74,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on DLR. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.18.

DLR stock opened at $168.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 70.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.44. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $169.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.78%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,802,213. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

