Trust Co. of Vermont Has $2.28 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 442.0% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.52.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $204.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24. The company has a market cap of $177.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.86.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.