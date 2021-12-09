Trust Co. of Vermont Lowers Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFL. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac in the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Aflac by 44.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Aflac by 2.8% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 3.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth $1,219,000. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,140 shares of company stock worth $403,567. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock opened at $56.73 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.11.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

