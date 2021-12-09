Tudor Pickering & Holt Boosts Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$9.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price boosted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WCP. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$10.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.73.

TSE:WCP opened at C$7.70 on Monday. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$4.46 and a 12-month high of C$8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.89 billion and a PE ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.23.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$728.10 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 1.1000001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.84%.

In related news, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$897,918.55. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$137,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,533,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,355,406.60. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 39,970 shares of company stock worth $276,466.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

