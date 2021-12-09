TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) have received an average rating of “Sell” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TUIFY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, October 7th. AlphaValue downgraded TUI to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. HSBC began coverage on TUI in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TUIFY opened at $1.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18. TUI has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $5.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th.

About TUI

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

