Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 21,748 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 568,842 shares.The stock last traded at $3.71 and had previously closed at $3.74.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. VTB Capital lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.1104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is 19.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,299 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile (NYSE:TKC)

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

