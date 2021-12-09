Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.60.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TPTX stock opened at $42.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.64. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $141.30. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.82.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,438,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,224,000 after buying an additional 382,520 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $630,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,732.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.