Tuttle Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 579.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Snap by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Snap by 73.3% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 52.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $53.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.91. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.92 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Snap from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.41.

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $142,997.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,116,728.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,844,407 shares of company stock worth $113,757,432 in the last 90 days.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

