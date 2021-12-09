Tuttle Capital Management LLC Invests $149,000 in DatChat Inc (NASDAQ:DATS)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DatChat Inc (NASDAQ:DATS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of DatChat as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ DATS opened at $3.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.79. DatChat Inc has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $18.50.

DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

DatChat Inc is a communication software company which gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. DatChat Inc is based in N.J.

