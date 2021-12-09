Tuttle Capital Management LLC Invests $35,000 in Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XELA. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exela Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exela Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Exela Technologies by 227.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 29,435 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exela Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Exela Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XELA shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Exela Technologies from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exela Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of XELA opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.90. Exela Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $7.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Exela Technologies news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $541,000. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XELA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA).

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.