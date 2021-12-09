TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) Plans GBX 0.50 Dividend

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON SMIF opened at GBX 94.90 ($1.26) on Thursday. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 87 ($1.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 108 ($1.43). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 95.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 96.40.
About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund
