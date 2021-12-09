TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) Plans GBX 0.50 Dividend

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON SMIF opened at GBX 94.90 ($1.26) on Thursday. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 87 ($1.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 108 ($1.43). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 95.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 96.40.

About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in Âless liquidÂ instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

