Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TWLO. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.83.

TWLO opened at $274.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $310.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.37. Twilio has a twelve month low of $235.00 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Twilio will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total value of $146,144.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $134,229.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,458 shares of company stock valued at $22,334,315 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 132,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,331,000 after buying an additional 48,274 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,029,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in Twilio by 407.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 6,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Finally, Raine Capital LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,614,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

