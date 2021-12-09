Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Trading Up 4.6% After Insider Buying Activity

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) shares were up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $48.09 and last traded at $47.82. Approximately 201,457 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,096,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.72.

Specifically, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $142,945.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,682 shares of company stock worth $5,567,186. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Twitter from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.96. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of -190.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 756.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 601.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

