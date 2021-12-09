Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Michael Demurjian Sells 20,000 Shares

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $14,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $15,000.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Michael Demurjian sold 9,380 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $7,504.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total transaction of $18,200.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $19,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $19,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $22,400.00.

Shares of TYME opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $132.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.93. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $4.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyme Technologies during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyme Technologies by 169.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24,735 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Tyme Technologies by 33.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyme Technologies by 27.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

