U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) COO Sells $94,190.00 in Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total transaction of $94,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $97.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.43 and a 1 year high of $143.67. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 1.40.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.14%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 172.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

