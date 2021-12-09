UBS Group Reiterates “€113.00” Price Target for Krones (ETR:KRN)

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been assigned a €113.00 ($126.97) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.42% from the company’s current price.

KRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €103.00 ($115.73) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($112.36) price objective on shares of Krones in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($77.53) price objective on shares of Krones in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €117.00 ($131.46) price target on shares of Krones in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €134.00 ($150.56) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €98.25 ($110.39).

Get Krones alerts:

Shares of ETR KRN opened at €97.90 ($110.00) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -295.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €89.79 and a 200-day moving average price of €84.86. Krones has a 1 year low of €59.05 ($66.35) and a 1 year high of €99.60 ($111.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.