Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Udemy stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.77. 10,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,299. Udemy has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $32.62.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UDMY shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Udemy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Udemy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.91.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

