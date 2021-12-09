UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Increased to $61.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.23% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for UDR’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UDR. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

NYSE UDR opened at $59.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.22. UDR has a one year low of $36.11 and a one year high of $59.44.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that UDR will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,314,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,317,485,000 after buying an additional 441,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,828,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $824,259,000 after buying an additional 237,391 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the third quarter worth $337,689,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,811,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,936,000 after buying an additional 118,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,813,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,781,000 after buying an additional 27,022 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

