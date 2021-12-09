UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.23 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. UiPath updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PATH traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.59. The company had a trading volume of 386,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,192,529. UiPath has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.18.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PATH shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on UiPath in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

In related news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $759,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $4,502,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 251,357 shares of company stock valued at $14,173,450 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UiPath stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,562 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

