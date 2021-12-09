UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target Cut to $61.00 by Analysts at Barclays

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $71.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.86% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on UiPath from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of UiPath to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.86.

NASDAQ PATH opened at $47.71 on Thursday. UiPath has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.39 and its 200 day moving average is $60.18.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. UiPath’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $4,502,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $759,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 251,357 shares of company stock valued at $14,173,450. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in UiPath by 1,240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

