Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Cut to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on UMICY. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Umicore from €62.00 ($69.66) to €60.00 ($67.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of UMICY opened at $11.56 on Thursday. Umicore has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $17.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.93.

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

