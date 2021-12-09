Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Kenneth G. Langone Buys 7,000 Shares

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $145,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:UFI opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $425.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Unifi, Inc. has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $30.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.65.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $195.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.60 million. Unifi had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Unifi by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Unifi by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unifi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Unifi by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,766,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Unifi by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 110,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

