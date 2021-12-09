Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 40,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UL opened at $52.98 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $61.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

