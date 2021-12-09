Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,761 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,964 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $26,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $246.85. 3,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,862,316. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.14 and a fifty-two week high of $249.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.12 and a 200 day moving average of $223.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

