Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Reduced by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 786,779 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 34,251 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $154,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Union Pacific by 8.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,429 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 54,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 31,129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $247.75. 8,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,316. The stock has a market cap of $159.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $193.14 and a one year high of $249.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.12 and a 200-day moving average of $223.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.20.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

