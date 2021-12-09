Unison Asset Management LLC Buys 3,146 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Unison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 32.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 1.7% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 91.0% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,672,000 after purchasing an additional 306,055 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $811,269,000 after purchasing an additional 236,236 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 78.8% in the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,206,000 after buying an additional 48,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 140,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,919,000 after buying an additional 31,267 shares in the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA opened at $124.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.66 and a 200-day moving average of $179.11. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $108.70 and a one year high of $274.29. The company has a market cap of $337.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.44.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.