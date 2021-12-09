Unistake (UNISTAKE) Trading 14.8% Lower Over Last Week

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 9th. Unistake has a total market cap of $5.43 million and approximately $48,062.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unistake coin can now be bought for $0.0257 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Unistake has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Unistake

Unistake launched on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 211,431,940 coins. The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

