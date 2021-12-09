United Maritime Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

United Maritime Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JMIA. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 3,715.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JMIA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of NYSE:JMIA traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.29. 41,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,025,708. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Jumia Technologies AG has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $69.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.37.

Jumia Technologies Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

