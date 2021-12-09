United Maritime Capital LLC Cuts Position in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

United Maritime Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) by 44.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,180 shares during the quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in Pampa Energía were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Pampa Energía by 24.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía in the first quarter worth about $182,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 32.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after buying an additional 27,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAM traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.50. 118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,240. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.12. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Pampa Energía Profile

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

