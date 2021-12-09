United Maritime Capital LLC Has $980,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

United Maritime Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 119.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of United Maritime Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 48,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,746 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 128,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares during the period.

PFF traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.76. The stock had a trading volume of 21,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,606,915. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.04. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $39.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

