United Maritime Capital LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

United Maritime Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,685 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,012 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at about $220,348,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 42,902.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,502,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,322.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,376,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded down $1.62 on Thursday, hitting $397.99. 571,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,310,379. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $297.45 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $383.16 and its 200-day moving average is $368.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

