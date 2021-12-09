United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Shares of UNFI stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,973. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.95. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $57.89.

In other United Natural Foods news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 9,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.84, for a total transaction of $418,177.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $48,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,073 shares of company stock worth $6,251,629. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in United Natural Foods stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNFI shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.22.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

