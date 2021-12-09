United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:UNFI traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,973. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.52. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $57.89.

A number of research analysts have commented on UNFI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Northcoast Research upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.22.

In other United Natural Foods news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $1,455,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $48,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 132,073 shares of company stock worth $6,251,629 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Natural Foods stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

