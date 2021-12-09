United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:UNFI traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $55.49. 7,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.52. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $57.89.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNFI. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

In other news, insider Paul Scott Green sold 8,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $389,940.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 9,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.84, for a total transaction of $418,177.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 132,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,629 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in United Natural Foods stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.