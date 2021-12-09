United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Morgan Stanley

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

URI has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.30.

Get United Rentals alerts:

NYSE:URI opened at $356.96 on Thursday. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $363.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.91.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 21.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 28.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter worth $433,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in United Rentals by 24.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 26.6% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.